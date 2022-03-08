A woman said her boyfriend punched her in the face and on the back of the head multiple times and smashed her television during a recent dispute at a Johnson Dr. apartment complex.
A Jackson County Sheriff Office (JCSO) deputy responded to the scene but was unable to locate the woman’s boyfriend at the complex. Deputies, along with Braselton police officers, were also unable to find the man in the surrounding area.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the JCSO were:
•suspicious activity on Freedom Pkwy. where a woman said ring camera footage showed a female standing at her door holding flowers and attempting to open the door. The woman said she did not order flowers and had never seen the female before.
•theft by deception on Jackson Trail Rd. where a woman reportedly purchased multiple online gift cards, following a supposed $941 charge to her Amazon account, at the instruction of a man who claimed to be an Amazon security employee. The woman was told to purchase the gift cards to cover the cost of tracking the person responsible for the charge on her account. After making the purchases and being told to buy more gift cards, the woman concluded this was a scam and notified her bank.
•damage to property on Wehunt Rd. where a woman said she suspected that a former tenant, whom she evicted, knocked down a mailbox at the location.
•information on Hwy. 124 where a woman said she bought a vehicle and had yet to receive it from the seller despite making contact multiple times.
•agency assist on Country Ridge Dr. and Eagles Bluff Way to an automobile accident involving a Jackson County school bus and another vehicle. The incident report did not mention any injuries related to the accident.
•noise complaint on Cardigan Dr. where gunshots were reportedly heard. A search of the area revealed a man at a nearby residence conducting a firearms training class.
•noise complaint on Walnut St. where loud music was reported at a couples shower.
•dispute on Braselton Farms Dr. where a woman reportedly threw a bottle of salad dressing at her husband during an argument. The woman said the man threw the bottle back at her and pushed her.
•theft on Mallard Pt. where copper wire was reportedly stolen from a residence.
•fraud on Buck Trail where a woman said someone took out a $12,050 loan using her name and social security number.
•hit-and-run on I-85 where a woman said the driver of a tractor-trailer entered her lane and struck her vehicle and continued on despite the woman’s attempts to get the driver’s attention. The collision reportedly caused minor damage.
