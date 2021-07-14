A woman told law enforcement officers that she was sexually assaulted by a man at a hotel along Hwy. 211 in Braselton last week.
The assault was initially reported by another woman, who told officers the woman had been raped but didn’t know her whereabouts.
The woman was later located in another county. She told officers there that the man had sexually assaulted her at the hotel after making unwanted physical advances. A check of the hotel guest list revealed a guest with the same first name as the man who allegedly committed the assault. No other guests staying at the hotel had that first name. The guest’s name and information were added to the report as a potential suspect.
Other incidents reported to Braselton Police included:
•theft on Kilchis Fall Way where a woman said her daughter’s computer did not arrive at her address, despite the shipping company saying it had been delivered.
•domestic disturbance on Keys Dr. where a woman said her husband entered their home after she had changed the locks to the residence following their recent separation. She said her husband damaged a door and some blinds in the home while entering.
•threat on Thompson Mill Rd. where a Michigan woman said a man had harassed her over the phone from a business in Braselton. The woman said the harassment was related to a shipping error for an online order. She said the man sent her a photo of her address on Google Maps, “threatening to come to Michigan.”
•identity theft fraud on Executive Ct. where a man said an unknown person stole his identity and opened a fraudulent account with Verizon, accumulating a $302 bill.
•miscellaneous report on Monta Vista Way where a woman said she noticed that set of luggage and diamond earrings were missing after her soon-to-be ex-husband came to her residence to pick up items.
•information on Silke Tree Point where a man said a driver sped down the street and struck his service dog. The responding officer said the dog was standing, licked his hand and did not appear to be in distress. The dog was taken to an emergency veterinarian, who determined there were no significant injuries. The man said he had confronted the driver, who reportedly reversed the vehicle and nearly struck the man before driving away. The driver was later located via his tag number. He told the officer he stopped because he said the man was yelling at him and said he reversed the vehicle toward him to “troll” the man.
•information on Hwy. 211 where a man said a driver had followed him to gas station and then continued to follow him on Hwy. 211, eventually pulling up beside him and “waving something at him.” The man executed a u-turn, while the other driver continued on towards Winder.
•criminal trespass on Mossy Oak Landing where a woman said she saw her neighbor cutting limbs from her tree without her permission.
•battery on Hwy. 53 where a man said his son punched him in the nose and then drove off. The man reportedly had blood on his face and requested to be transported to a hospital to have his nose checked out.
•domestic disturbance on Lexington Way where a woman said she and her boyfriend engaged in an argument after he wouldn’t allow her to take their child from the residence.
ARRESTS
•James M. Oakhem, 26, 52 Brookfield Dr., Brockton, Massachusetts — possession of marijuana, less than one ounce and speeding. Oakhem was pulled over for reportedly driving 87 mph in a 70 mph zone. The officer smelled marijuana and asked Oakhem if any marijuana was in the vehicle. Oakhem handed the officer a sandwich bag containing marijuana and a medical marijuana card. Because the marijuana was not in prescription container, it was seized and Oakhem was arrested.
•Jane Maria Tramontana, 59, 2611 Creek Manor Dr., Charlotte, North Carolina — battery and criminal trespass, damaged property. Officers responded to a domestic dispute between Tramontana and her boyfriend in a hotel room. Tramontana reportedly began hitting him and throwing bottles at him after he picked up a case of bourbon and went to another room following an argument. The man had a lump over his eye, according to the arrest report. Tramontana said she threw the bottle at her boyfriend to get him off of her, but Tramontana was determined to be the primary aggressor, according to the arrest report. A hotel sink was also busted during the incident, according to the report.
•Christian Levi Werner, 19, 7 Festiva Dr. Newnan — possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, marijuana manufacturing and speeding. An officer pulled over Werner for reportedly driving 89 mph in a 70 mph zone and smelled marijuana. Both Werner and a 15-year-old juvenile were removed from the vehicles, and the officer noticed what appeared to plants covered by tarp. Officers reportedly found three Mason Jars of marijuana and two plastic sandwich bags of marijuana. Additionally, two marijuana plants in pots were found, along with ventilation kits to grow marijuana, empty mason jars and other packaging material reportedly for the sale and distribution of marijuana. Both were taken to the Jackson County jail, but the juvenile was released to his mother after being photographed and fingerprinted. A juvenile complaint was filed against him.
•Bryan Jovan Johnson, 30, 3469 County line Rd., Kents Store, Virginia — driving without a license, seat belt requirement. Johnson was pulled over for not wearing a seatbelt and was then arrested after a license check revealed he was unlicensed.
•Russell Lamar Pair, 49, 636 New Liberty Way Braselton — warrant. Officers responded to a verbal dispute when it was discovered that Pair had a warrant for his arrest out of Forsyth County for traffic charges.
