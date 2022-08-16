A woman told the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) that someone slashed the back passenger tire of her vehicle while parked at her home on West Jefferson St.
Prior to discovering the slashed tire, the woman said she had been in a dispute with a neighbor who had accused her of reporting her to the landlord about a dog feces issue.
The woman said she left her residence to get away from her neighbor and then discovered two slash marks on her tire when she returned.
Other recent incidents reported to the JCSO include:
•information on Jaxco Junction where a school official asked a deputy to speak to a student’s mother about an off-campus incident.
•fraud on Lamar Ct. where a man said he received a traffic citation from New York state. The man said he no longer owns the vehicle involved in the citation.
•damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 124 where a man involved in a motorcycle accident was reportedly running down the street. The man had visible road rash and was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville, according to the incident report.
•suspicious activity on Boulder Crest where two complainants said a man parked his motorcycle in front of their house. He had previously been heard arguing with a woman at a next-door residence, according to the incident report. They reportedly confronted the man, who said he was looking for a woman. The man reportedly left when he was told no woman with that name was there.
•criminal trespass on Shirley Ct. where a man said a woman threatened to shoot him. The woman said the man has abused her in the past and made her fear for her life. She said the man was not welcome at her home, and he was barred from the property, according to the incident report.
•animal complaint on West Jefferson St. where a woman said two dogs attacked her dog while on a walk. The dog reportedly only suffered superficial wounds and was not taken to a veterinarian.
•dispute on Johnson Dr. where a woman said she and her boyfriend got into an argument over bills.
•agency assist with a fire at a Hwy. 124 business location. The business was evacuated and fire personnel were on scene, according to the incident report.
•harassing communications on Davey Circle where a man and a woman said a male, unprovoked, screamed obscenities toward them. Both said they hadn’t spoken to the man and did not know why he harassed them.
•damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 332 where an excavator was reportedly driven into a pond.
•burglary on Hwy. 53 where two suspects were seen leaving an empty residence from a side door. No items were reported missing.
•dispute on Morris Creek Dr. where a woman and her husband reportedly got into an argument over money.
•burglary on Pearl Industrial Ave. where the glass door of a business was reportedly broken out. The building’s power was also shut off, according to the incident report. No items were reported missing.
•theft on Skelton Rd. where a set of pallet forks and a set of steer grapple attachments where reported stolen from a subdivision construction site and later found. The items had reportedly been moved to another location in the subdivision and covered by trash.
•mental subject on Marshall Clark Rd. where a man said he had a dispute with his neighbor and alleged that his neighbor kills people, though he couldn’t provide any names.
•battery on Jaxco Junction where a juvenile was reportedly punched in the face and head multiple times with a closed fist by another student at Jackson County High School. The juvenile’s mother said she plans to prosecute the student.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 53 where a portion of a fence at a business was reportedly removed. A door to the business was slightly ajar but no items were reported missing, according to the incident report.
