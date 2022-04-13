A woman who lives on Robert Dr. told the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) she believes a young male, possibly a teenager, at a neighboring residence is stalking her, saying he’s taking both photos and videos of her.
She said the male has stopped his vehicle in front of her home multiple times, has watched her from the driveway of his residence and has also taken video and photos of her and her home.
Extra patrol was placed around the woman’s residence, according to the incident report.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the JCSO include:
•damage to property on Hwy. 53 where a woman reported a truck struck her vehicle when she was turning and the other driver fled the scene. Neither the woman nor a passenger were injured.
•custody dispute on Hwy. 332 where a woman reported her ex-husband refused to return their children to her.
•welfare check on Hwy. 124 W where deputies checked on a woman with terminal cancer after a store employee heard the woman say she planned to commit suicide. The woman denied wanting to harm herself and said the complainant misunderstood her comment.
•dispute on Fern Ct. where family members had a verbal dispute and one of them wanted another to move out of the residence.
•damage to a vehicle on Davis St. where two people had conflicting statements about an incident. A woman said a vehicle backed into her, causing damage. But a witness said the woman ran a stop sign, swerved and struck a parked vehicle.
•theft by taking on Lingerfelt Ln. where a man reported a package containing rifle magazines was not delivered to his residence.
•accident with a deer on New Liberty Church Rd. where a deer ran out in the road and a government vehicle struck it.
•burglary on Davis St. where a woman reported someone ransacked her home and drank half of a bottle of alcohol. She suspected it was her ex-boyfriend.
•warrant service and motorist assist on Hwy. 124 where a man was arrested after deputies stopped to assist a motorist.
•overdue motorist on Danbury Ct. where a woman reported she could not get in touch with her husband.
•suspicious activity on Bill Watkins Rd. where a vehicle was sitting in the roadway after its battery died.
•information on Gold Crest Dr. where a woman reported someone tried to open a Visa card in her name.
•criminal damage to property-second degree on New Liberty Church Way where someone broke into a vacant residence and took various items.
•theft by taking on Skelton Rd. where a man reported former tenants of his residence stole his mail.
•custody dispute and threats on Skelton Rd. where a man said someone threatened to be violent if he went to a residence to retrieve his children.
•information on Elias Hayes Rd. where a man noticed saw marks on a lock.
•animal complaint on Robert Dr. where a woman said her son was bitten by a neighborhood dog as it entered their home and attacked their two German shepherds. The juvenile said the injury occurred when he attempted to separate the dogs.
•information on South Hampton Circle where a man said he feared that his soon-to-be ex-wife will sell or destroy his property at their home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.