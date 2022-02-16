A woman reportedly used Narcan to revive a man who was not alert or breathing due to a possible overdose.
According to an incident report filed with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO), the man was awake and breathing following the Narcan injection when a deputy arrived at the Pocket Rd. location. He was then taken to the hospital by emergency medical services (EMS).
The man refused to speak with the deputy, according to the report, and the woman said she was unsure what substances he might have taken.
The woman said she’d gotten Narcan from Hall County EMS because she has a friend “who is always overdosing.”
Other incidents reported to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office included:
•information on Jaxco Junction where a person was reportedly stuck in an elevator at Jackson County High School.
•battery on Jaxco Junction where a fight was reported at Jackson County High School.
•burglary on Josh Pirkle Rd. where a antique brass cash register weighing 300-400 pounds and a battery-powered saw were reportedly stolen.
•death investigation (non-murder) on Jacob Dr. where emergency medical services were already on-scene when a deputy arrived and confirmed the person was deceased.
•suspicious activity on Davenport Rd. where a man was reportedly seen looking in windows and knocking on doors in the area. The complainant said he saw the man near his residence before the man fled on foot.
•theft on Jackson Trail Rd. where a man said his trailer was stolen and named three men as possible suspects.
•cruelty to children on Summer Hill Dr. where a woman said her husband hit their child in the face with a television remote control. The child had a red mark on the side of her face, according to the incident report. The man said the incident was accidental. He said he tossed the remote back to the child when it bounced off a couch cushion and struck her in the face. No arrest was made due to the incident appearing to be accidental, according to the report.
•hit-and-run on Hickory Bluff where a man said a delivery driver struck his vehicle as she drove away from his residence.
•suspicious activity on Davis St. where a man who’d previously “made customers feel unsafe,” according to the complainant, had reportedly returned to the business location. The complainant, who referred to the previous incident in October, asked that the man be barred from the property. The man, who reportedly suffers from a brain injury, agreed not to return to the location.
•hit-and-run on Hwy. 53 where a man said the driver of another vehicle drifted over into his lane and struck his mirror.
•agency assist on Moons Bridge Rd. where a female reportedly overdosed on Xanax. The woman had reportedly taken 20 Xanax while drinking alcohol and said that she “did not want to wake up.” She was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton.
•information on Jaxco Junction where a student said she was possibly tracked from an unknown device.
•agency assist on Joshua Way where a teen had reportedly overdosed. The teen was having difficulty breathing and was unresponsive, according to the incident report. A needle was also found next to the juvenile. EMS workers reportedly revived the teen, who said he believed he’d taken heroin. He was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton.
