Woman said $79,000 taken from her banking account
A woman on Sweetwater Ridge told the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) that over $79,000 was taken from her bank account following a phone conversation with someone about an alleged fake charge.
She said the number she called came via text while she was visiting her online banking website. She said the person she discussed the matter with asked her to arrange a money wire transfer for $79,198. She said that after the transfer was over that she’d lost that amount from her account.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the JCSO included:
•harassing communications on Frost Cove where a woman said the father of her two children continues to contact her despite being told to stop.
•agency assist on Reece Dr. where an unresponsive male had reportedly fallen while walking to the kitchen. The man was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville.
•theft on Pocket Rd. where a man said another man took two of his EBT cards valued at $700.
•suspicious activity on Lame Lane where a deer was reportedly shot on a man’s property. The man reported a deer stand behind his neighbor’s property. A deputy noted that the deer possibly ran onto the man’s property after being shot.
•theft on Davis St. where a man said he paid $5,000 via cashier’s check for a fifth wheel for a lowboy trailer but said he has not been able to reach the seller since March.
•theft on Davis St. where 43 Fed Ex packages were found thrown on the ground. Two packages were reportedly opened with the contents taken. It’s not known what was in the packages.
•hit-and-run on I-85 North where a motorist said the driver of a tractor trailer came out of his lane, struck his vehicle and continued driving. The motorist said the collision caused his vehicle to strike the barrier wall on the left side of the interstate.
•fraud on Registry Lane where a woman said a tag of hers from two years ago is being used by a woman in New York who is being fined by New York authorities for not paying road tolls.
•simple battery and juvenile issue on Ridge Way where a woman said her daughter assaulted her while trying to take her purse. She said her daughter pulled her purse while pushing her neck. The woman said the incident began when her daughter became upset because she couldn’t find her phone and started throwing things.
