A woman, who said she is divorcing her husband, reported to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) that the bedroom in her Wilbur Dr. home where she is staying was broken into.
She also said the doorknob and deadbolt to a door in the master bedroom, which leads outside, were removed. The woman said her husband is staying in a separate area of the home.
In a separate incident report, the woman said her husband stole two rifles and security cameras from her.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents reported to the JCSO include:
•dispute on Serenity Ct. where a man and his brother reportedly got into a dispute over him not having kids and living with his parents.
•motorist assist on I-85 where a driver said another driver ran him off the road. The vehicle reportedly sustained front bumper damage and became stuck in the mud.
•welfare check on Quail Run where an elderly man reportedly hadn’t been seen in two weeks. The man’s neighbor also said he hadn’t seen him in weeks.
•information on Hemlock Ct. where a vehicle was reportedly speeding and “doing drags” in the subdivision.
•information on East Jefferson St. where a student reportedly found a substance on the school playground that was possibly marijuana.
•agency assist on Old Collins Rd. where a woman said her daughter took an unknown amount of pills. She was also unsure of what kind of pills were taken. Emergency medical technicians transported the juvenile to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.
•alarm activation on Poplar Springs Rd. where a teen caring for a baby said she heard noises within the residence. A deputy searched the residence but found no one else inside.
•suspicious activity on Amaranth Trail where a man said his daughter had been kidnapped, but a deputy contacted the man’s daughter, who said she was at work. She added that her father, “drinks too much and hallucinates.” A deputy responded later in reference to the man after his daughter said she believed he was high on drugs and walking on West Jefferson St. The deputy was unable to locate the man.
