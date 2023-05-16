A woman told Braselton police that her boss assaulted her after she told a joke while at work at a Hwy. 53 location.
A woman told Braselton police that her boss assaulted her after she told a joke while at work at a Hwy. 53 location.
She said her boss put both hands around her neck and pushed his thumbs in, leaving her unable to breathe for a few seconds.
The woman said she would “never return to work again” due to the incident.
An officer spoke with the woman’s boss, who said his action was an in-jest response to her joke.
According to the incident report, he said he “thought everything was fine” as everyone continued their work and “said their normal goodbyes” at closing time.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported by Braselton police included:
•drug investigation on Pinecrest Lane where a driver was cited for possession of marijuana (less than one ounce), possession of drug-related objects and failure to yield at a stop sign.
•damage to a vehicle on Braselton Pkwy. where a man said someone keyed the side of his car while he was at work.
•domestic disturbance on Wayside Terrace where a woman said her boyfriend pulled her hair and took her phone over a disagreement about turning on the heat in their residence. She said her boyfriend left the residence in his vehicle, and she chased after him in her vehicle. The boyfriend denied pulling the woman’s hair or taking her phone and said she sprayed his eyes with a chemical, which the woman denied. Due to conflicting statements, police made no arrests.
ARRESTS
•Tony Tyus, 32, 1391 Collier Rd., Atlanta — An officer arrested Tyus after learning he had a warrant out of Conyers while running his tag information. Tyus was also cited for driving with a suspended registration.
•Kristin Brett Payne, 47, 2852 Thompson Mill Rd., Buford — public intoxication. Payne was arrested after an officer reported a heavy odor of alcohol and urine in Payne’s vehicle and found 18 “airplane” bottles of whiskey. According to the arrest report, Payne could barely exit his vehicle at a business location due to intoxication. The officer asked him to exit the vehicle because employees had called and said he’d been parked at the location for hours.
•Harrichand Persaud, 62, 567 Versailles Dr., Auburn — simple battery, obstructing or hindering a law enforcement officer and disorderly conduct. Persaud was arrested for reportedly pulling his wife’s hair during a domestic disturbance. He reportedly refused to talk to law enforcement and did not comply with orders while being arrested until officers pointed tasers at him.
•Zayvion Anthony Taylor, 18, 5941 Park Bend Ave., Braselton. — possession of a Schedule I or II substance and failure to yield at a stop sign. Police arrested Taylor during a traffic stop after he reportedly admitted to having concentrated THC in his vehicle.
