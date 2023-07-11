police lights

A woman said her boyfriend attempted to hit her and then run over her with his truck during a recent dispute.

She told the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) that her boyfriend attempted to hit her on Curk Roberts Rd. while both were in his truck returning from a gas station. She said he then tried to stop her from calling 911.

