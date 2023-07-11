A woman said her boyfriend attempted to hit her and then run over her with his truck during a recent dispute.
She told the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) that her boyfriend attempted to hit her on Curk Roberts Rd. while both were in his truck returning from a gas station. She said he then tried to stop her from calling 911.
The woman said when she exited the vehicle her boyfriend put the truck in reverse and sped toward her. She told law enforcement she will press charges if boyfriend contacts her again. Since the two had previously lived together, the deputy issued a warrant for the boyfriend’s arrest for simple assault-family violence and interfering with an emergency call, according to the incident report.
OTHER INCIDENTSOther incidents reported by the JCSO included:
•criminal damage to property on Summer Hill Dr. where a woman said her stepson acted aggressively toward her and her husband, damaged a bedroom set and struck their mailbox with his vehicle as he left their residence. The woman said she wanted to press charges for the damages to the bedroom set.
•dispute on Hwy. 53 where a man was reportedly living in a storage unit, which the man denied.
•information on Thompson Mill Rd. where a man found a bicycle, shoes and a wallet on the side of the road. He also said he heard moaning in the woods but could not locate anyone.
•information on Tapp Wood Rd. where adult protective services notified the JCSO that a man was possibly being neglected by his son. But the responding deputy said the man assured him privately that he was not mistreated. According to the incident report, the deputy did not observe any issues with the man’s living conditions.
•suspicious activity on Wilbur Dr. where a man said someone keeps opening his gate. He reported no items stolen.
•juvenile issue on Walnut St. where a youth was returned to his mother after running away twice, according to the incident report. During the second incident, a K9 unit was deployed to track the juvenile, who was found in a field next to a gas station.
•entering an automobile on Granite Dr. where a man said someone stole his gun from his van.
•agency assist on Hwy. 60 where a woman was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville after a single-vehicle accident while driving around a curve. The vehicle came to a stop in the front yard of a residence. A witness found the woman passed out in the vehicle, but she later woke up.
•information on New Liberty Church Rd. where a man reportedly threw his fianceé’s phone in the woods as she attempted to call 911 during an argument. The fianceé did not seek to press charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.