A woman recently told Braselton police that a man made a U-turn while driving and followed her as she jogged on Thompson Mill Rd.
She said the man then pulled up beside her and attempted to start a conversation. The woman said he drove off after she waved her arms to get the attention of other drivers.
Other recent incidents reported to Braselton police included:
•drug investigation on I-85 where a driver was cited for possession of marijuana (less than one ounce), possession of drug-related objects and speeding.
•drug investigation on I-85 where a driver received citations for possession of marijuana (less than one ounce), possession of drug-related objects and speeding.
•death investigation on Thompson Mill Rd. where a woman living at an assisted living community was found non-responsive and passed away before emergency medical services workers arrived.
•traffic stop on Hwy. 53 where a driver turned over marijuana (less than once) to an officer who pulled him over for driving the wrong way on Zion Church Rd. The officer also cited him for driving the wrong direction on a one-way street.
•attempted suicide on East Lake Dr. where a woman reportedly sat on the edge of the Braselton parking deck wall and refused to come down. An officer reportedly pulled her off the wall to safety as she started to edge forward. The woman was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville.
•drug investigation on I-85 where a driver was cited for possession of marijuana (less than one ounce) and speeding.
•information on Braselton Pkwy. where a man said he wanted to file charges against a female employee who allegedly screamed and yelled at him and became aggressive. The man said he was fired because of the altercation.
