A woman who lives on Lamar Lane said her ex-boyfriend secretly recorded a conversation — during which he claimed she owed him money — altered it and accused her of fraud.

According to an incident report filed with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO), the woman said her ex threatened to use the recording to inform multiple government agencies.

