A woman who lives on Lamar Lane said her ex-boyfriend secretly recorded a conversation — during which he claimed she owed him money — altered it and accused her of fraud.
According to an incident report filed with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO), the woman said her ex threatened to use the recording to inform multiple government agencies.
In response, the woman threatened to pursue legal action against him, to which he pled with her not to with continuous texts, according to the incident report. The woman said she sent numerous texts telling him to stop contacting her.
She told law enforcement that she wanted to press charges against him.
Other incidents reported to the JCSO include:
•simple battery on Manor Lake Circle where a female resident of a memory care facility reportedly yelled at another woman and hit her. Law enforcement reported no injuries.
•dispute on Washington Rose Ave. where a man said he took a woman to the ground after she used a bat to break a glass desk on which he’d placed his electronic equipment. He said a computer monitor was also likely damaged.
•animal complaint on Tom White Rd. where a woman said two pit bulls entered her yard and attacked her service dog.
•dispute on White Trillium Rd. where a woman said her husband, whom she’s divorcing, entered her residence without permission and argued with her in front of their children.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 124 and Pinecrest Lane where a man walking down the road reportedly had a warrant out for his arrest from Polk County. Polk County authorities did not request the JCSO to place a hold on him.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 53 where a male and female reportedly sat inside a vehicle in the Hoschton depot parking lot late at night. When asked what they were doing, the two said they were playing Pokémon.
•theft on Bradmore Ct. where a man said he did not receive a $1,275 auto part he ordered out of New Mexico. The man said the seller eventually quit responding to his questions. He told law enforcement he wanted to press charges.
•harassing communications on Pocket Rd. where a woman said her husband called her multiple times while incarcerated for battery. She said the two are separated. The woman said her husband later called outside the jail, asking her to pick him up so he could see his children.
•agency assist on Hwy. 60 to an accident where emergency medical personnel transported three people to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.