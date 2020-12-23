A woman told authorities that a man rammed her vehicle during a recent argument in West Jackson.
Officers with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office were called to Tapp Wood Rd. for the report of aggravated assault and reckless driving.
According to the report, the man and woman argued and the woman took their 11-month-old child and left. The man allegedly followed and at one point, drove in front of her, stopped his vehicle and got out and confronted the woman while screaming.
She drove around his vehicle, but the man later rammed her vehicle, causing damage to the rear bumper.
Officers searched for the man, but weren't able to find him.
Other incidents reported to the JCSO in Braselton and Hoschton were:
•suspicious activity on New Cut Rd. where someone reported someone walking in the area.
•dispute on White St.w here a woman and her step-daughter and the step-daughter's boyfriend got into an argument. The two were criminally trespassed.
•suspicious activity on Mountain Creek Church Rd. where someone reported someone was walking near the fog line on the roadway.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 124 where a man reported gunshots in the area.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 53 where someone reported a man was screaming and yelling obscenities in a parking lot. Officers made contact with the man, who appeared to be impaired. A family member agreed to pick him up.
•dispute and stalking on Fern Ct. where a man wanted to retrieve his vehicle from his family. The man was also given a criminal trespass warning from the property.
•agency assist on Hwy. 124 where officers assisted the Georgia State Patrol.
•suspicious activity on Curt Roberts Rd. where someone reported racing vehicles.
•dispute on Fern Ct. where a couple had an argument and agreed to separate for the night.
•burglary on Tappwood Rd. where a man said several of his items were missing, including handmade knives and hatchets.
•civil matter on White St. where a woman who had been criminally trespassed from a property wanted to retrieve her belongings.
•civil matter on Cooper Bridge Rd. where officers stood on the scene while a man retrieved his belongings.
•inmate seizure on River Pl. where officers took an inmate to Northeast Georgia Medical Center. He said he'd gone off of his medication too quickly. The man appeared to have a seizure at the hospital and fell. Hospital employees got him inside the hospital.
•simple assault on New Liberty Church Rd. where a woman reported her husband got in her face and yelled.
•dispute on Hwy. 124 W where several people wanted to remove an incarcerated man's girlfriend from a residence.
•agency assist on New Liberty Church Rd. where a man broke his arm after falling.
•dispute on Bristol Ct. where a man was reportedly coming off heroin and was being loud due to detoxing.
•dispute on Shirley Ct. where a man said his ex-girlfriend told him his license was mailed to her residence.
•suspicious activity on Freedom Pkwy. where someone reported people were riding bikes in the roadway.
•identity fraud on Magnolia Cir. where a woman reported fraudulent online purchases.
•mental person on Davenport Rd. where officers spoke to a woman with a mental illness.
•harassing communications on Hunting Hills Dr. where a woman reported a man repeatedly contacted her, despite being told not to.
•deceptive/fraudulent telemarketing on Deer Creek Tr. where someone contacted a woman, claiming to work for a Florida sheriff's office, and said she missed court and had two warrants. The woman sent $3,000 to the caller.
•information on Shirley Ct. where a woman reported her ex-boyfriend showed up at her residence to retrieve belongings.
•information on Skelton Rd. where someone reported a driver was revving an engine.
•criminal trespass on Davenport Rd. where a man reported two people crossed through his property.
•animal complaint on Cooper Bridge Rd. where a woman reported her neighbor's dogs killed her cats.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 332 where someone slept in a church parking lot.
•suspicious activity on Freedom Pkwy. where a woman said someone followed her after she delivered a pizza.
•theft by deception on White Trillium Way where a woman reported a potential scam while trying to purchase a puppy from someone online.
•agency assist on White St. where someone reported an assault that occurred in Gwinnett County.
•suspicious activity on Rainy Ct. where a man reported someone tried to enter his residence.
•suspicious activity on River Chase where someone heard crying outside their residence.
•obstruction of offices; theft by taking; warrant; driving without a license; illegal U-Turn, violation of obedience to traffic-control devices; reckless driving; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officers for a felony offense; driving on the wrong side of the road; and failure to maintain lane on Hwy. 53. The juvenile suspect had been pursued in both the Town of Braselton and in Gwinnett County. Jackson County deputies saw a matching vehicle and approached the driver at a convenience store. The driver threw the gas pump down and got into the vehicle. The officer fought with him, but the driver was ultimately able to get away. A pursuit ensued and the driver allegedly committed a number of traffic violations in the process. He ultimately wrecked in Banks County after officers deployed a PIT maneuver. The juvenile was checked by EMS, taken to the Jackson County Jail and later transported to a youth detention center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.