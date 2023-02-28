N1805P37004C.TIF

A woman at a Popular Springs Rd. address told the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) that a man and his son threatened to shoot up and burn down her residence and business as part of an ongoing dispute.

She said the man, who is her cousin’s ex-boyfriend, brandished a knife and threatened her and her cousin during a dispute in Auburn. The woman said she returned home and received a call from the two males, who reportedly yelled at her and threatened her. She said she also received a text from the number, listing her address.

