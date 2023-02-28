A woman at a Popular Springs Rd. address told the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) that a man and his son threatened to shoot up and burn down her residence and business as part of an ongoing dispute.
She said the man, who is her cousin’s ex-boyfriend, brandished a knife and threatened her and her cousin during a dispute in Auburn. The woman said she returned home and received a call from the two males, who reportedly yelled at her and threatened her. She said she also received a text from the number, listing her address.
The woman said the two have threatened to shoot up her business and burn it down, adding that she believes they are a threat to do both.
Other recent incidents reported by the JCSO include:
•suspicious activity on West Jefferson St. where a man reportedly stood in a yard holding a bat. According to the incident report, the man complied when deputies asked him to put down the bat, telling them he is a cancer patient and occasionally becomes delusional.
•simple assault on Muscogee Dr. where a woman and her ex-boyfriend reportedly struggled over her phone as he looked through her texts to determine if she cheated on him. According to the incident report, the man pushed the woman off him during the struggle. Neither person reportedly showed signs of injury.
•threats on New Liberty Church Rd. where a man said that a man living with him approached him with a knife tied around a steel pole and threatened to stab him.
•damage to a vehicle on Trellis Way a man said someone damaged his driver-side door sill. According to the incident report, spots had bubbled up in the area as if exposed to a heat source.
•noise complaint on Hunter Dr. where a man said his neighbor used equipment that kept him awake.
•mental subject on Walnut Ridge Dr. where a juvenile reportedly threatened to kill himself. The juvenile told a deputy that he didn’t have thoughts of hurting himself but was sad.
•suspicious activity on Laurel Cove Dr. where a deputy checked the area following a report of a man who appeared to be under the influence of drugs. He was unable to locate the man.
•harassing communications on Bristol Ct. where a man said a woman warned neighbors through Facebook to be on the lookout for his vehicle traveling through the subdivision. The man said he is a homeowners association board member and was inspecting the neighborhood for HOA infractions. He said the woman should have known he was doing his job.
•found item on Hwy. 332 where a firearm was discovered on the shoulder of the road. According to the incident report, damage to the weapon showed that it likely was thrown from a moving vehicle.
•agency assist on Skelton Rd. where a deputy reportedly found a nude man sitting on the ground, crying. The man said he did not know where he was or how he got there. Emergency medical personnel transported the man to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton.
