A woman recently told Braselton police that a drone is flying over her Perimeter Circle residence and taking photos.
The woman said she believes the drone is being specifically used to take photos of a male friend’s vehicle to be used against her in divorce proceedings.
She said she believes a former friend and neighbor is operating the drone.
Other incidents reported to Braselton police include:
•mental subject on Hwy. 53 where a man reportedly asked to file an incident report against himself, saying he believed he was “a bad person and was going to commit crimes.” He man agreed to a mental evaluation and was transferred to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton.
•disorderly conduct on Hwy. 53 where a man reportedly harassed a restaurant waitress. The man, found by police in the restaurant bathroom, said he did nothing other than eat and leave. Officers reported smelling alcohol on the man. The waitress said the man told her she needed a “sugar daddy” and offered her $200 to perform oral sex. She said the man then went outside of the restaurant and repeatedly asked her to come outside. The man, who denied the allegations, was reportedly barred from the restaurant. Police told him to arrange for a ride home due to him being intoxicated, according to the incident report.
•identity theft on Summerall Circle where a man said someone opened a Wells Fargo bank using his name and personal information.
•suspicious activity on Madison Ave. where a woman said a TikTok user was texting her juvenile daughter.
•threat on Sienna Valley Dr. where a woman said a man threatened to assault her, reportedly using an expletive in doing so. The man, along with the woman’s husband and his sister, were going through rooms of the woman’s residence despite being asked not to, according to the incident report. She said she began taking photos of vehicle tags in the event that items went missing, at which point the man made the alleged threat.
•marijuana possession (less than one ounce) and speeding on I-85 during which citations were issued during a traffic stop. A motorist was pulled over for driving 87 mph and an officer smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle. The vehicle was searched and marijuana was reportedly found in a pill bottle.
•marijuana possession (less than one ounce), possession of drug-related objects and speeding on I-85 where the citations were issued during a traffic stop. A motorist was stopped after reportedly driving 90 mph, at which point the officer smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle. A search revealed marijuana and a small scale, according to the incident report.
•information on Hawthorne Path where a man showed up asking to see his girlfriend and their four children. The man had reportedly been abusive to the woman, according to family members, who expressed concerns about her safety. The man was reportedly arrested in Hall County soon after the incident.
ARRESTS
•Cory Ryan Shapiro, 33, 1301 Fieldstone Dr., Winder — possession of a Schedule I, II substance, possession of drug-related objects, loitering or prowling. Officers approached Shapiro while he was reportedly unconscious and slumped over the steering wheel of his vehicle in a hotel parking lot. He reportedly held a loaded hypodermic needle in his right hand. After being woken, Shapiro told an officer he had used heroin, according to the arrest report. An officer searched the vehicle and reportedly found a plastic bag containing a white powder substance.
•Devonte V.J. Johnson, 23, 4340 Edith Ln., Greenville, North Carolina — open-container violation, marijuana possession (less than one once), speeding, suspended/revoked license. Johnson was reportedly pulled over after driving 90 mph. An officer reportedly smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle and found the substance in the driver's side door after a search. An open container of Twisted Ice Tea, an alcoholic beverage, was located in the vehicle’s center cup holder, according to the arrest report.
•Eloy Eduardo Chavez Rosas, 32, 7750 Silk Tree Pt., Braselton — driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to maintain lane. Rosas was pulled over after reportedly failing to maintain his lane of travel. An officer smelled alcohol coming from Rosas’s breath and vehicle, and Rosas tested positive for alcohol, according to the arrest report.
•Brandon K. Horton, 36, 4024 Old Portman Rd., Anderson, S.C. — driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to maintain lane. Horton was pulled over for reportedly failing to maintain his lane of travel. During the traffic stop, an officer smelled alcohol coming from Horton’s breath and from inside the vehicle, according to the arrest report. Horton reportedly failed a field sobriety test and refused to provide a breath sample.
