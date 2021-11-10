A woman told the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office she’d been robbed on I-85, but authorities were unable to locate the woman, according to a recent incident report.
The woman reportedly called the JCSO multiple times, saying a man had taken her wallet and later told dispatch that a man would not let her leave a vehicle. The woman reportedly did not give her name or a description of the vehicle.
Multiple units checked the interstate and travel stops but could not find the woman. Dispatch also attempted to ping the woman’s phone, but were unsuccessful because the phone was turned off.
Other incidents reported by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office included:
•suspicious activity on New Cut Rd. at Pocket Rd. where tractor trailers were reportedly speeding through the area.
•agency assist on Bristol Ct. where a man possibly overdosed and had to be administered CPR by his mother. The responding deputy found a pulse on the man, who could have possibly taken “sleepwalkers” according to a witness at the residence. The man was reportedly conscious, alert and walking when emergency medical technicians arrived. He refused medical treatment. No evidence of drug use or paraphernalia was reported at the scene.
•identity fraud on McNeal Rd. where a man reportedly overpaid $5,420 for an RV and asked the seller to deposit the check and then send the overage amount to his mover. The seller said she looked up the routing number on the check and discovered that the bank does not exist.
•information on Davenport Rd. where a woman said a vehicle belonging to her, but used by her sister, was involved in a hit-and-run in Barrow County. According to the report, it was believed that her sister’s boyfriend was driving the car at the time of the hit-and-run.
•agency assist on McNeal Rd. where a deputy responded to an accident with injuries.
•information on West Jefferson St. where a woman said her ex-boyfriend used her address to register his vehicles.
•violation of family violence order where a woman said her husband, whom she is divorcing, yelled and cursed at her and demanded his property. The woman said her husband has been issued a court order barring contact with their son, who was present at the residence during the incident.
•dispute on Addenbrooke Way where a woman said her nephew spent the night in a spare bedroom in her house without her permission. She said she told him to leave and said he only left when she called 9-1-1.
•agency assist on Wehunt Rd. at the intersection of Hwy. 332 where a deputy responded to an accident with injuries.
•suspicious activity on Skelton Rd. where a woman said her estranged brother appeared on her property without permission. She said her brother had recently sent her a “nasty” email and was concerned he would enter her property while she was not present. The woman also said she is afraid of him because he suffers from bipolar disorder and owns a Glock handgun.
•suspicious activity on Whitney Trace where a woman, who was alone at her home, said she heard noises within her residence and feared someone else was inside the house. Two deputies checked the house and found no one else in the home.
•fraud on Cherokee Trail where a woman said her debit card was used to withdraw $2,005 from her bank account.
•fraud on City Square where a furniture store reported the fraudulent purchase of a $2,275 bedroom set. The business was contacted by a credit card company representative who said the card used to purchase the set was stolen.
•identity fraud on Sinclair Circle where a woman said she received a bill from a cable company with which she did not have an account.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.