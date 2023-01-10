A woman reported seeing a derogatory word for a female painted on a fence that faces her Whitney Trace home.
She told the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) that the word was written on a fence owned by her neighbors, with whom she has had past disputes.
The woman said she recently argued with these neighbors about her dog. She also said these neighbors throw trash onto the property line and take videos and photographs of her each time she goes outside.
Other recent incidents reported to the JCSO include:
•dispute on Cooper Bridge Rd. where a man said a woman struck him in the face. The man had no signs of injury, according to the incident report. He said he didn’t want to press charges but wanted the woman barred from his property.
•missing person on Manor Lake Circle where a woman was reported missing from a senior living facility but later found in a vacant room.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 53 where a man reported his vehicle door was found open. No items were missing from the vehicle.
•theft on Hwy. 124 and Meadow Creek Dr. where a man said he discovered all of his work tools missing from his truck after it was towed.
•theft on Lewis Braselton Blvd. where a man reported a customer’s truck stolen.
•suspicious activity on Stoneview Dr. where a man reported his wages garnished by his employer, Kroger. He said he received a strange recording from the Sacramento Police Department when calling Kroger’s human resources number about the issue.
•dispute on Hwy. 332 where a man said his mother-in-law struck him in the face after he held up his middle fingers toward her.
•harassing communications on Cooper Bridge Rd. where a man said his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend have continually threatened him over the phone. The man said he received 25 calls from them in one day. He reportedly received a call from them while reporting the incidents to law enforcement. The man said his ex-girlfriend has a drug issue, which he believes has contributed to the situation.
•dispute on Manor Lake Circle where employees at a senior living facility said a woman withheld food from her mother who is in hospice care. An employee said the woman intercepts food intended for her mother and prevents her from eating it. She said she believed the woman was attempting to facilitate her mother’s death as quickly as possible. The facility had the woman barred from the property.
