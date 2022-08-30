N2105P43003C.TIF

A Braselton woman reportedly paid $1,500 to a man she believed was hurting her mother, only to learn it was a scam.

The woman told Braselton police that she received a phone call from a man from her mother’s phone number telling her to pay him $1,500 on Venmo or he would hurt her mother. The woman said she heard a woman, who sounded like she was being hit, screaming in the background.

