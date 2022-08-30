A Braselton woman reportedly paid $1,500 to a man she believed was hurting her mother, only to learn it was a scam.
The woman told Braselton police that she received a phone call from a man from her mother’s phone number telling her to pay him $1,500 on Venmo or he would hurt her mother. The woman said she heard a woman, who sounded like she was being hit, screaming in the background.
The woman said she became scared and sent the man $1,500 through Venmo. She reportedly hung up and then called her mother who said she was OK and was never in that situation.
The woman said she would attempt to regain the $1,500 from Venmo.
Man arrested for fleeing, driving over 140 mph
A Forsyth man was arrested after reportedly driving over 140 mph and leading Braselton police on a high-speed chase on his motorcycle on I-85.
Jonathan David Barnes, 38, 300 Patrol Rd., Forsyth, who reportedly reached a speed of 143 mph during the police pursuit, was arrested on charges of reckless driving, speeding and attempting to elude law enforcement.
A Braselton officer reportedly attempted to pull Barnes over for driving without a tag or taillight. Barnes began to flee after the officer activated his lights and siren, accelerating to 143 mph, according to the arrest report. Barnes reportedly changed lanes without signaling and drove recklessly. The officer was able to force Barnes to the right shoulder of the interstate near the 120.5 mile marker where Barnes was arrested, according to the report.
Additional charges against Barnes included a taillight violation, license plate violation and a turn signal violation.
Other recent incidents reported to Braselton police include:
•theft on Hwy. 124 where a store manager said a man stole two bottles of water, three to four bags of chips and a couple of beef sticks.
•domestic disturbance on Kaival Ln. where a juvenile at a hotel room said her mother was intoxicated and chased her into the bathroom.
•gas drive-off on Hwy. 53 where a man reportedly left his license and gas card with a convenience store clerk to purchase gas and drove off without paying for it.
•possession of marijuana (less than one ounce) on Hwy. 211 where a motorist was reportedly found with the substance after being pulled over for a brake light violation. An officer searched the vehicle after smelling marijuana coming from it, according to the incident report.
•criminal trespass on Zion Church Rd. where a hotel manager asked that a man be barred from the property after he caused a disturbance with a hotel guest. The manager said she also saw the man smoking something off of tinfoil in his car. The hotel guest, who was reportedly the man’s ex-girlfriend, said the man uses drugs and asked that he leave her hotel room.
•domestic disturbance on Wallace Falls Dr. where a man and his wife reportedly got into an argument over their dogs messing up the upstairs floor and their children not cleaning it. The two reportedly wrestled over the woman’s phone during the argument.
•damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 53 where a car reportedly caught fire in front of a fast-food restaurant after the driver lit a cigarette with a butane lighter. The driver said she thought the lighter was off but saw a fire start on the passenger side of the vehicle and exited the car. She said she attempted to get water to extinguish the fire but was unable to do so and the car caught fire.
