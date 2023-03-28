Promised $1.5 million and other expensive gifts — including a house — a woman told Jackson County authorities that someone scammed her out of $15,000.
The woman said a person identifying themselves as a 51-year-old Iowa grandmother who’d won $343.9 million in Powerball contacted her via Facebook wanting to gift her the large sum of money, the home and other high-dollar items. To receive the gifts, the person told the woman to send $15,000 in gift cards to cover the taxes for the money, house and other items.
The woman said she sent the $15,000 in gift cards over the course of a month. She said the first check she received from the person, worth $15,000, bounced.
Other recent incidents reported by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) included:
•agency assist on Hwy. 53 at Ednaville Rd. where a FedEx driver was reportedly transported to a hospital following a traffic accident.
•thefts on Hickory Bluff and Hwy. 124 where a dolly was reported stolen from wreckers at both locations.
•theft on Brighton Park Circle where a woman reported her purse stolen. She said she believed someone entered her home through an unlocked door and took the purse containing her identification, credit cards, social security card and car fob.
•suspicious activity on Cooper Bridge Rd. where a woman said her neighbor nearly struck her mailbox while backing up his vehicle. She said she believed the vehicle's occupants were intoxicated, saying they staggered to the residence after exiting the truck.
•suspicious activity on Beccas Dr. where a man said he saw another man inside his residence with his girlfriend, adding that he suspects his girlfriend is cheating on him. The man asked a deputy to check the residence to make sure another male wasn't inside the home. The deputy spoke with the man's girlfriend, who said she wasn't cheating on him and the only other person inside the home was the man's niece.
•agency assist on Summerglen Trail where a juvenile reportedly got into a dispute with the juvenile's mother over corporal punishment.
•dispute on Fern Ct. where a woman said her husband, whom she is divorcing, delivered an alimony check to her residence after being asked to send electronic payments. The woman said she did not want him to know her location because he reportedly threatened to kill her and himself if she left him.
•juvenile issue on Walnut Ridge where a woman said she feared the juvenile would commit suicide after threatening to do so several days earlier. The juvenile told a deputy he didn't wish to harm himself.
•possible overdose on Curk Roberts Rd. where a deputy found a man lying on his back asking for help. The man said he'd overdosed after mixing methamphetamine with fentanyl and had multiple seizures. Emergency medical services transported the man to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton.
•information on Braselton Farms Trail where a drunk woman reportedly went to the wrong residence, thinking it was hers.
•burglary on Hellen Valley Dr. where a builder said someone reportedly stole four window blinds from a residence under construction.
•forgery on Hwy. 124 where a restaurant employee said a man paid for food with a counterfeit $100 bill.
•theft on New Liberty Church Rd. where a woman reported a stolen iPhone.
•information on Antrim Glen Rd. where a man received a package from FedEx and said the driver told him a person in a car at the front of the subdivision attempted to accept it.
•dispute on Walnut St. where a woman said a reported dispute was a misunderstanding, saying she "talks loud."
•theft on Hwy. 53 where a man said someone stole a trailer from his truck.
•dispute on Creekside Dr. where a woman and her son reportedly argued over his cell phone use.
•suspicious activity on Hickory Bluff Rd. where a woman said she saw an unidentified person run away from her neighbor's back patio.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 53 where a man said he was sleeping in his vehicle after being told to leave a travel center.
