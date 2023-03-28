N1705P30008C.TIF

Promised $1.5 million and other expensive gifts — including a house — a woman told Jackson County authorities that someone scammed her out of $15,000.

The woman said a person identifying themselves as a 51-year-old Iowa grandmother who’d won $343.9 million in Powerball contacted her via Facebook wanting to gift her the large sum of money, the home and other high-dollar items. To receive the gifts, the person told the woman to send $15,000 in gift cards to cover the taxes for the money, house and other items.

