A man said his wife, from whom he is separated, grabbed his steering wheel as he drove on I-85 and then stabbed him in the arm with a pocket knife after he pulled the vehicle to the shoulder.
The man told the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) that she stabbed him again in the arm after he put the vehicle in park. He said his wife then chased him 100 feet along the interstate after he exited the vehicle. He said she then stopped pursing him, got into the vehicle and drove off.
The man said he was giving his wife a ride home and that the altercation began when she began talking about their relationship and became angry.
A JCSO deputy reported seeing two lacerations on the man’s arm. The case was turned over to the criminal investigation division.
Other recent incidents reported to the JCSO include:
•noise complaint on Marshall Clark Rd. where a man said his neighbor drives his four-wheeler up and down the road, as well as through his yard.
•criminal trespass on Lakeshore Circle where a man said his girlfriend attempted to cut herself following an argument between the two, during which he told her to leave. Units, aided by a drone, reportedly searched for the man’s girlfriend but were unable to locate her.
•theft on Sam Freeman Rd. where a woman said her vehicle was taken without her permission. The woman said a homeless man whom she knows asked her for a ride to Winder and later she received a message from him saying she would not see her car again. The car was later returned, according to the incident report.
•damage to a vehicle on New Liberty Church Rd. where a woman said she left the scene of a two-vehicle accident after the other motorist yelled at her. The other driver said the woman left the scene after saying she needed to take her brother to a hair appointment.
•suspicious activity on Taylor Dr. where a woman said a driver twice passed her residence and revved the vehicle’s engine.
•animal complaint on Rebecca St. where a woman said her dog bit her on the head and arm.
•suspicious activity on Muscogee Dr. where a man said another man banged on his door at midnight and said, “You talked to my son and daughter, and I am not going to put up with it. I will stop it.” The man said he did not know what the other man was talking about.
•suspicious activity on Ridge Way where a woman said two people dressed in black walked toward her car. She said one went to the driver’s side door and the other to the passenger door but she yelled at them before they could open the doors. The woman said they both ran down the street and got into a black car.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 124 at Hwy. 60 where a man wearing army clothes was reportedly rolling a suitcase in the roadway, causing a traffic hazard. The man told a deputy that he was homeless and wandering.
•juvenile issue on Boulder Crest where a mother said her teenaged son tackled her during an argument. The woman declined to press charges.
•agency assist on Cooper Bridge Rd. at Garner Rd. where a motorcycle accident with injuries was reported. The rider was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville, according to the incident report.
•noise complaint on Marshall Clark Rd. where a man said his neighbor drives his four-wheeler up and down the road, as well as through his yard.
•burglary and criminal damage to property where a convenience store front door was reportedly smashed open and a case of vaping pins and boxes of Cigarellos were stolen. Two males were seen on security cameras approaching the front door. One of them reportedly threw a rock through the door. The two were then seen entering the store and stealing the items, reportedly valued at $1,704.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.