A man said his wife, from whom he is separated, grabbed his steering wheel as he drove on I-85 and then stabbed him in the arm with a pocket knife after he pulled the vehicle to the shoulder.

The man told the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) that she stabbed him again in the arm after he put the vehicle in park. He said his wife then chased him 100 feet along the interstate after he exited the vehicle. He said she then stopped pursing him, got into the vehicle and drove off.

