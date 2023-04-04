N1705P30008C.TIF

A woman who lives on Venture Ct. recently told authorities that she believes her late son-in-law charged $60,000 worth of expenses to her and her husband’s credit cards.

According to an incident report filed with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO), she said she believes he opened six credit cards in their names. She noted that five accounts were resolved, but one has remained an issue.

