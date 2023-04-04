A woman who lives on Venture Ct. recently told authorities that she believes her late son-in-law charged $60,000 worth of expenses to her and her husband’s credit cards.
According to an incident report filed with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO), she said she believes he opened six credit cards in their names. She noted that five accounts were resolved, but one has remained an issue.
The woman said her son-in-law died in 2021 of Covid.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported by the JCSO included:
•harassing communications on Freedom Pkwy. where a woman said she received a “strange text” and worried her husband, whom she is divorcing, would come to her residence and harm her.
•missing person on Laurel Cove Dr. a 2-to-3-year-old male child had reportedly wandered off before being found by his aunt.
•information on Hwy. 124 where a man said two juveniles entered his property and stole a hubcap. The juvenile’s father reportedly returned the item.
•unruly juvenile on Panther Ct. where a man said his son ran away after he slapped him during an argument. The man said his son, who is on felony probation, ran away twice the previous week. His son was located on Rocky Ct. and later on Serenity Ct., where he fled a deputy on foot when approached. The juvenile reportedly resisted being detained. According to the incident report, he was transported to Marietta Regional Youth Detention Center.
•suicide threats on Boulder Crest where a woman said her son said he thought about hurting himself.
•information on East Jefferson St. where a woman reported possible bullying at West Jackson Elementary School and on the bus.
•dispute on New Liberty Church Rd. where a woman said she and her boyfriend argued, and he told her to leave their residence.
•criminal trespass, agency assist and loitering or prowling where a man broke a flower pot in front of a business. The man, who reportedly rambled incoherently and later became belligerent with a deputy, was barred from the business property. The man’s wife said he was recently released from a mental facility. He was reportedly transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville following the incident for an evaluation.
•stalking on Becca’s Walk Dr. where a man said people driving two trucks were following him through multiple counties in north Georgia, including Jackson, Hall, Gwinnett and Lumpkin counties. He said he flagged down a Hall County deputy to explain the situation and later filed a police report with the Jefferson Police Department. While at a store in Hoschton, he said a man he didn’t know walked up behind him and had a knife in his back pocket. He said he confronted the other man, who returned to a vehicle. The man also said all his computers, cell phones and electronic devices had been hacked, and their information had been changed.
•suspicious activity on Wehunt Rd. where a woman reportedly sat in a car in a subdivision under construction. A woman told a deputy that she was taking pictures of the sunset and had permission from the construction foreman.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 124 where a woman was reportedly lying under a blanket next to a gas station propane tank. When asked by a deputy if she was alright, the woman said her “feelings were hurt.”
•fraud on Pocket Rd. where a woman said she received an email from PayPal thanking her for her $599 purchase. The woman, who said she did not have a PayPal account, said the email did not explain what was purchased.
•simple battery on Manor Lake Circle where a woman said a co-worker pushed her through a door and shut it on her.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 124 where a man said people are “out to get him.” He said he had photos of a man sleeping with his girlfriend and that the man had sent people to follow him. He added that his truck was breaking down and believed the man was involved.
•information on Hwy. 53 where a man accused his former bosses of committing insurance fraud, possessing laptops stolen from Goodwill and being involved in human trafficking.
•dispute on Hwy. 124 where a man said he purchased an expired case of beer, and the store manager refused to exchange the case for a new one. A store clerk, however, said the manager was willing to trade the case, and the clerk gave the man a new one.
•dispute on Blind Brock Circle where a man said his ex-wife broke a bed frame and threw his keys at his vehicle, leaving a mark.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.