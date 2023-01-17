A woman reportedly threatened an employee of a Hwy. 124 restaurant after being told her address was out of range for pizza delivery.
According to a report filed by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO), the woman became irate after learning she could not receive a pizza and told the employee she would send her husband to the business, adding that he was “trained.”
Other incidents reported to the JCSO include:
•agency assist on Jesse Cronic Rd. at Cronic Circle to a reported accident between a car and a West Jackson fire truck.
•theft by taking on Moultrie Ct. where a man reported a door stolen from a home under construction.
•welfare check on Manor Lake Circle where a man said his mother threatened to harm herself by wrecking her vehicle. The woman told the responding deputy that she was frustrated because she and her husband lived in separate locations but didn’t want to harm herself.
•burglary on Settlers Pointe where a man said someone entered a residence under construction and stole several hand tools, power tools and construction supplies from a utility trailer. The estimated value of the items was between $7,000 and $8,000.
•suspicious activity on New Liberty Church Rd. where a man said the driver of an SUV spun the vehicle’s tires in his lawn. He said the incident occurred after the passenger offered to clean the man’s gutters. The man declined. The man, who showed security footage of the incident, said he wanted to pursue charges against the driver.
•noise complaint on Johnson Dr. where a woman reported loud music playing. The neighbor reportedly playing the music turned it off after speaking with a deputy.
•juvenile issue on Joy Dr. where a woman said her son began cursing and calling his siblings names because she wouldn’t allow him to vape.
•information on Jaxco Junction where a woman asked to talk to a deputy about an incident between her daughter and two boys.
•registration of sex offender on Keys Dr. where a woman said that her husband, a registered sex offender, no longer resides at his registered address. He reportedly had not been seen in over a week.
