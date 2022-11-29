N2105P43003C.TIF

A woman said she’s trying to recover $66,000 she gave to a man she met on Match.com, according to a report filed with Braselton police.

The woman said she met the man on the dating website and has been sending him money. She said she’s sent him the $66,000 sum over the span of nearly a year.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.