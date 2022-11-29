A woman said she’s trying to recover $66,000 she gave to a man she met on Match.com, according to a report filed with Braselton police.
The woman said she met the man on the dating website and has been sending him money. She said she’s sent him the $66,000 sum over the span of nearly a year.
She said she believes the man lives in Kentucky but isn’t sure since the two have never met. The woman said the man used a fake name when they first met online.
The woman said she “just wants to get her money back.”
MAN FACES OBSTRUCTION CHARGES
AFTER FLEEING FROM OFFICER
A man who attempted to flee Braselton police faces charges of obstruction as well as driving with a suspended driver’s license.
According to an incident report filed by the department, an officer pulled the man over at a Hwy. 124 gas station for driving with suspended registration. The officer later learned the man’s driver’s license was suspended and that he had an arrest warrant out of Barrow County for unpaid child support.
The man reportedly struggled with the officer when he attempted to handcuff him. The man then fled the officer after pulling out of his hoodie, which the officer had grabbed onto while attempting to restrain him.
The officer chased him on foot but lost sight of the man when he reached a woodline, according to the incident report.
Meanwhile, a female passenger in the vehicle reportedly entered the gas station bathroom and drugs and a gun were later found in the bathroom trash can. The woman also fled the scene, according to the report.
The man was later found hiding nearby and was placed in an ambulance. His condition, which was unspecified in the incident report, required a 24-hour hospital stay at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton.
The drugs reportedly found in the bathroom were a bag of a white crystal-like substance weighing 15.5 grams and four bags of a leafy material weighing 41.7 grams. The firearm was reportedly loaded with 11 rounds. A glass “drug smoking device” was also found.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents reported to Braselton Police included:
•agency assist on Sienna Valley Dr. where a man was reportedly found on a bathroom floor not breathing. He was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton.
•information on Hwy. 211 where a woman said she received a phone call from a male who said she wouldn’t see her daughter again if she didn’t pay him money. She said she then heard a woman screaming in the background. The woman then called her daughter who said she was fine. The man reportedly called the woman multiple times.
•simple assault on Lewis Braselton Blvd. where a man said he was assaulted by two co-workers after asking if he could leave work early. He said one of the men shoved him. After shoving the man back, he said he went to clock out and was punched by the man, who also pulled his hair. He said he was then pushed to the ground by the man, while another man began kicking him.
•traffic stop on I-85 South where a motorist was cited for possession of marijuana and driving with both an expired license plate and without a valid driver’s license. The driver also received a citation for possession of drug-related objects.
•information on Broadmoor Dr. where a woman, who out was out of state, said several people had entered her residence. Police responded and searched the home, finding four people, one of which was the boyfriend of the woman’s daughter. The woman did not press charges, but asked the other three people to leave the residence. All four people reportedly left the residence.
•miscellaneous report on Whitebeam Trail where a woman accused a man of blocking her vehicle in her driveway and throwing a milkshake at her door. The man said the woman invited him to her residence and asked him to bring a milkshake. The man said he accidentally dropped the milkshake at the door.
•theft on Miravista Way where a vent hood, cooktop, oven combo and sink were reportedly stolen from a residence. The complainant said the doors of the residence were left unlocked by a painting crew.
•battery on Hwy. 53 where individuals were reportedly engaged in a restaurant parking lot fight over a woman. A man involved in the fight was later found inside the restaurant and told police he’d gotten drunk and made rude remarks about a woman in their group. He said he and another male got into a fight over his comments. The man said the rest of the group had since left. He declined to press charges.
•criminal damage to property on Mossy Oak Landing where a woman said someone struck her mailbox, pushing it to an angle and breaking the concrete base.
ARRESTS
Recent arrests reported to Braselton police include:
•Brian Tramions Ingram, 43, 715 Sienna Valley, Braselton — simple assault. Ingram was arrested after reportedly chasing his wife with a piece of wood and attempting to hit her.
•Windell Carter, 47, 353 Franklin St., Braselton — simple assault. Carter was arrested for allegedly slapping a woman in the face during an argument.
•Terron Derell Kinnie, 37, 235 Griffin St., Jackson, Tennessee — criminal trespass/intrusion upon property and obstructing or hindering a law enforcement officer. Kinnie was arrested after reportedly refusing to leave a hotel. He had reportedly locked himself in a room, for which he didn’t play, for two days. According to the arrest report, he reportedly became loud and boisterous and attempted to talk to the property manager after she told him to leave. Kinnie was then placed under arrest. He reportedly attempted to pull away from officers before being detained.
Welcome to the discussion.
