Congressman Jody Hice (GA-10) reminds students in grades 9-12 that the deadline for the 2021 Congressional Art Competition is approaching. Students wishing to participate may submit their artwork to one of the Congressman’s three district offices by Tuesday, April 13. The winning artist will have his or her artwork displayed in the U.S. Capitol for one year and will be awarded a trip to Washington, D.C. to attend a reception with other student winners from across the nation.
“Each year, it’s my pleasure to join my colleagues across the country in hosting the Congressional Art Competition to highlight our talented students,” said Congressman Hice. “In addition to having the winning entry displayed in the halls of Congress, I am thrilled that this year there will be an in-person reception in Washington, D.C. for the nation’s top artists. The first-place winner will receive two round-trip plane tickets and the honor of a lifetime. I hope that high school students will take advantage of this extraordinary opportunity.”
Contestants must fill out a student release form and ensure that their artwork complies with competition guidelines. Congressman Hice will announce the winner and present awards for the top entries on Saturday, April 24, during a reception at the Monroe Walton Center for the Arts. For details and more information, visit Congressman Hice’s website or email Mark.Elliott@mail.house.gov.
