Potomac State College Dean of Academic Affairs Greg Ochoa recently announced 221 students earned a place on the dean’s list for spring 2021.
Jared Adams, of Jefferson, was among those named to the dean's list.
In order to be eligible for the dean’s list, students must be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours of graded courses, earn a 3.0-3.699 grade point average and may have no D, F or I grades.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.