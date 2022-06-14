Georgia State University student Madeline Alderman has received the Kay C. Craigie Student Support Fund Scholarship.
Alderman, of Hoschton, is a double major in psychology and philosophy in the College of Arts and Sciences.
The scholarship is awarded to academically successful philosophy majors who face financial barriers to realizing their dreams. The award was created with the generous support of Kay Craigie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.