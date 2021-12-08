Jackson County band students will offer up a little bit of concert jazz and rock n’ roll — and a side of dessert.
Jackson County’s 25-member jazz band will play a Tuesday, Dec. 14 (7 p.m.) show featuring a mix of jazz, Latin and rock n’ roll numbers as part of the Winter Dessert Concert at Jackson County High School (JCHS) Auditorium. Jackson County’s 31-member dance club will also perform multiple routines.
And as the name of the show references, desserts will be served, too.
“We call ourselves a jazz band,” JCHS band director William Kilgore said. “We’re really a stage band in the fact that we play all genres from rock to Latin to jazz, some old, some new. We’ll be playing a tune from the 30s and a present-day tune — everything across the board.”
One of the highlights of the show is the jazz band’s performance of “Boogie Shoes” during which 15-20 facility members, including principal Jason Wester, will join the band on stage and dance to the tune.
In addition to “Boogie Shoes,” the night’s varied setlist includes “Coconut Champagne,” “Hold On, I’m Coming,” “Feeling Good,” “As Time Goes By,” “Amazing Grace,” “Run, Run Rudolph,” “Mercy, Mercy, Mercy,” “Hold My Hand,” “If,” “Harlem Nocturne” and “Sir Duke.”
Jackson County’s jazz band comprises instrumentalists in grades 9-12 wanting to focus on jazz and its sub-genres, Kilgore explained. The group performs three-to-four concerts, as well as other community and school events. They also attend at least one competition each year.
“One of the hallmarks of our school is our jazz band,” Kilgore said.
According to Kilgore, Jackson County’s jazz band consistently receives superior ratings and is a two-time participant in the Essentially Ellington regional competition at the University of North Carolina. It has twice been selected to perform for the Georgia Music Educators Association and twice in played in front of former governor Nathan Deal.
Playing in the jazz band allows for musician improvisation during performances and an education in the history of jazz along the way.
“The kids that do this really want to be there,” Kilgore said. “It’s so neat to watch the kids because these kids are just like fish in water.”
Tuesday’s performance will highlight, in particular, the band’s rhythm section (piano, bass, guitar and drum set), with the drum and bass players among the best the jazz band has ever had, Kilgore said.
“Everybody across the board is phenomenal,” he said.
Soloists for Tuesday are Luke Wiley (alto sax), J.D. Smith (bass), Gus Wiley (drum set), Joseph Holland (trumpet) and Bryson Cobb (trombone).
As for the dance club, the show will allow the first-year organization to showcase its talents. The group will perform five dances — three jazz, one hip-hop solo and one tap — as part of the night’s lineup. The group has been at work on most of these routines since October.
Ashley Ware, who doubles as an ESOL teacher and dance instructor at JCHS, is teaching one dance class this year at the school but hopes the program will expand to four classes next year.
“This is our first year, and it’s been wildly successful,” Ware said, “and so our hope is that it will continue to be that way, and all indications point to that it will be.”
In addition to Tuesday’s show, the dance group will perform in a spring recital, while many of the dancers will likely try out for the school’s production of Grease.
Not only is Ware instructing her dancers, she also taught faculty members a routine for Tuesday when they perform to “Boogie Shoes.”
“All these teachers are dancing to it, which will be hilarious,” Ware said.
Tickets for Tuesday’s show are $5 at the door.
