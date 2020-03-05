American Pest Control, a local-family owned and operated company, is offering the Gene Higginbotham Memorial Scholarship to area students.
The scholarship was introduced in May 2016. Gene Higginbotham founded American Pest Control in 1971. He valued family, education and community as top priorities for his company. Higginbotham passed away August 30, 2015, and the scholarship was created in his honor by family and employees to continue his legacy.
American Pest Control is continuing to offer this scholarship through schools in its wide service area across Northeast Georgia and parts of South Carolina. Applicants must have been accepted to an accredited college or university and have a 3.0 or higher GPA.
Students can contact their high school counselor for information and applications.
American Pest Control encourages all graduating 2020 seniors to apply.
