Local students were named to the dean's list at Anderson University for the spring semester 2023:
- Jacob Pearce, of Braselton
- Rebekah Viverette, of Braselton
- Olivia Cunningham, of Hoschton
- Tyler Farris, of Jefferson
- Cameron Wit, of Jefferson
Updated: July 20, 2023 @ 10:03 am
To be named to the dean's list, a student must maintain a 3.5 grade point average or higher for the semester.
