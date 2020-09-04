Kennesaw State University recently welcomed its newest class of graduates. More than 1,500 students earned bachelor's, master's or doctoral degrees for the summer 2020 semester, including:
- William Bryant of Hoschton.
- Kaleigh Davidson of Hoschton.
- Cory Emerson of Braselton.
- Ralston Fitler of Braselton.
- Marlene Goodall of Braselton.
- Austin Maxwell of Hoschton.
- Brandon Notheis of Hoschton.
- Adam Rich of Jefferson.
- Matthew Steinbauer of Braselton.
- Arrica Wynn of Hoschton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.