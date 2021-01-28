Kennesaw State University recently announced the more than 7,000 students named to the fall 2020 dean's list. Undergraduate students enrolled in at least 9 credit hours and with a grade point average of at least 3.5 were named to the list.
Locals named to the dean's list were:
- Caroline Anthony of Hoschton
- Nathan Blahnik of Hoschton
- Lydia DeGraaf of Braselton
- Kayla Fleming of Braselton
- Autumn Graham of Braselton
- Morgan Pyle of Hoschton
- Andrew Reichart of Hoschton
- Conner Woodham of Hoschton
- Ming Hao Lin of Braselton
- Jacob Poole of Hoschton
- Bradley Davin of Braselton
- Levi King of Hoschton
- Nicholas Kline of Braselton
- Rajji Larach-Borjas of Braselton
- Patrick Murphy of Hoschton
- Sarah Carter of Hoschton
- Madison Mitchell of Jefferson
- Madelyn Souther of Hoschton
- Huy Thai of Braselton
- Ashlyn Tomlin of Jefferson
- McKenzie Vitch of Jefferson
- Elizabeth Driscoll of Hoschton
- Mikayla Geer of Braselton
- Julia Kobe of Jefferson
- Brianna Rac of Hoschton
- Alexandra Williamson of Hoschton
- Brianna Grubbs of Hoschton
- Brooks Beddow of Jefferson
- Lillianna Blackstock of Jefferson
- Meghan Caldwell-Long of Braselton
- Kailey Clark of Hoschton
- Sabrina Escobar of Hoschton
- Emma Frechette of Hoschton
- Camren Hardy of Jefferson
- Jillian McCrory of Hoschton
- Matthew McCrory of Hoschton
- Michael Norwood of Hoschton
- Katherine Randall of Hoschton
- Connor Reynolds of Braselton
- Hannah Schlenker of Braselton
- Paige Terhune of Jefferson
- Terrell Wall of Jefferson
- Kayla Wood of Jefferson
