Kennesaw State University has named nearly 5,400 students to the president's list in recognition of their academic excellence for the spring 2023 semester. To achieve this honor, each undergraduate student must have completed at least nine semester hours with a term grade point average of 4.0.
Local students named to the president's list included:
- Emma Thetford of Braselton, majoring in middle grades education-interest
- Zachary Myers of Hoschton, majoring in finance-interest
- Andrea Bell of Hoschton, majoring in management-interest
- Reese Boroff of Jefferson, majoring in management-interest
- Daniel Elrod of Jefferson, majoring in management-interest
- Augusta Haughaboo of Jefferson, majoring in management
- Nathan Lewis of Jefferson, majoring in construction management
- Layne Robinson of Hoschton, majoring in computer engineering
- Jesse Davis of Hoschton, majoring in mechanical engineering
- Lauren Eager of Jefferson, majoring in mechanical engineering
- Claire McCarty of Hoschton, majoring in integrated health science
- Ryley Bray of Hoschton, majoring in nursing-interest
- Jenna Cheong of Braselton, majoring in nursing-interest
- Luisa Giler Mejia of Braselton, majoring in nursing-accelerated
- Kassidy Gross of Braselton, majoring in nursing-interest
- Michela Patterson of Hoschton, majoring in nursing-interest
- Jamir Tolbert of Braselton, majoring in nursing-interest
- Isabella Webb of Hoschton, majoring in nursing-interest
- Madelyn Butterworth of Braselton, majoring in human services
- Kathryn Clark of Hoschton, majoring in digital animation
- Ava Jordan of Braselton, majoring in digital animation
- Jessica Hicks of Hoschton, majoring in theatre and performance studies
- Karisma Singh of Hoschton, majoring in English
- Brian Habeck of Jefferson, majoring in history education-interest
- Phillip Reiter of Hoschton, majoring in history education-interest
- Lauren Henderson of Hoschton, majoring in interdisciplinary studies
- Laurel Swafford of Jefferson, majoring in psychology
- Kendall Johnson of Hoschton, majoring in journalism and emerging media-interest
- Alexandra Williamson of Hoschton, majoring in media and entertainment
- Luke Yang of Hoschton, majoring in media and entertainment
- Kimani Jackson of Hoschton, majoring in criminal justice
- Nha Xiong of Hoschton, majoring in criminal justice
