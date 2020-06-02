The following area students were named to the spring 2020 dean's list at Berry College:
- Julian Hendley of Jefferson.
- Emma Johnson of Jefferson.
- James Morrison of Jefferson.
- Tanner Still of Braselton.
- Katherine Wellborn of Jefferson.
The dean's list honors students who posted an academic average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale while carrying a class load of at least 12 hours during the semester.
