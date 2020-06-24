Clemson University has announced the dean's list for the spring 2020 semester.
Locals named to the list were:
- Hannah P. Ferguson of Hoschton, majoring in nursing.
- Brianna Rose Nalley of Jefferson, majoring in landscape architecture.
To be named to the dean's list, a student achieved a grade-point average between 3.50 and 3.99 on a 4.0 scale.
