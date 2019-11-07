The banners are hanging and it’s official: The Audio and Video Technology and Film programs at East Jackson and Jackson County comprehensive high schools have both earned industry recertification.
The milestone was recognized with the presentation of the banners to Tracy Smith, who leads the program at EJCHS; Denise Wilbanks, the teacher leader at JCCHS; and Todd Shultz, the Jackson County School System’s director of career, technical and agricultural education.
Kevin Holder, executive director, and Josh Dempsey, associate director of the Media Education Foundation of Georgia, made the presentation at a meeting of the Jackson County Board of Education held Sept. 9 at Gum Springs Elementary School.
Dempsey thanked Shultz and the “fantastic teachers” leading the video production programs.
“We have the opportunity to travel across the state and see programs, and y’all’s are right up there with the top,” Holder said.
“Right now is a really good time to be at the top when it comes to video and film here in Georgia where we have $9.5 billion coming into our economy. The students who leave these programs have every opportunity to get into that work.”
A program earns industry certification when it receives the "stamp of excellence” from leaders in the field, according to the Georgia Department of Education, “which represents the apex of program quality.
“Only those programs that have successfully undergone rigorous reviews by leaders from business and industry are recognized with this distinction.”
Recertification is required every five years with school-level annual reviews to ensure certification criteria continue to be met.
GaDOE points out that it is “committed to the industry certification process as a part of its effort to strengthen technical and academic standards for all CTAE programs,” and notes that students who participate in industry-certified programs are “ensured participation in a program that has been carefully interfaced with current industry standards thus helping to increase their qualifications toward successful employment.”
JCSS offers CTAE pathways as well as advanced academic pathways in language arts, mathematics, science or social studies; a world language pathway; and fine arts pathways in visual arts, theater, dance, music or journalism, Shultz said.
All students are encouraged to pursue and complete one or more of these pathways to gain a complete understanding of that specialized field. Pathway selections are based on the student’s own self-awareness and investigation of occupations.
A copy of the 2018-19 Program of Study with more information is available on the school system’s website, JacksonSchoolsGa.org.
