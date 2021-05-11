Over 600 students graduated from Bob Jones University Friday, May 7.
In addition to the over 500 students receiving bachelor's degrees, 78 students received master's degrees and 34 students received associate degrees. Three candidates received earned doctorate degrees.
Local graduates were:
Apryl Jackson, a resident of Jefferson. Jackson graduated with a bachelor of science in business administration.
Noah Jackson, a resident of Jefferson. Jackson graduated with a associate of science in paralegal studies.
