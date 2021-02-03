The nonprofit Boehringer Ingelheim Cares Foundation (BI Cares) recently gave $50,000 to the Gwinnett County Public Schools Foundation.
The donation will provide underserved students the technology they need to stay connected while learning virtually, and provide them nourishment essential for academic success through its school-based food pantry program. The contribution came from the COVID-19 Relief Fund that BI Cares established in 2020 in response to the unmet need caused by the pandemic.
BI Cares is the independent, philanthropic arm of Boehringer Ingelheim USA Corporation. Boehringer Ingelheim employs about 600 people in Duluth, at the U.S. headquarters of Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health, which makes medicine for pets, horses and livestock.
“Helping communities thrive is at the core of what we do, and we’re pleased to lend a hand in a place that so many Boehringer Ingelheim employees call home,” said Randolph Legg, a director of the Boehringer Ingelheim Cares Foundation and president of the company’s U.S. Animal Health business.
“We are proud to help Gwinnett County students access the technology they need to learn and grow,” Legg said. “Our culture of giving back strengthens our communities and creates a healthier tomorrow for us all.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.