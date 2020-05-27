Each summer, Gwinnett County Public Schools’ Book Mobiles have rolled through apartment complexes and neighborhoods in Gwinnett County, making stops and allowing children to check out books.
Given this year’s pandemic situation and concerns about social distancing, GCPS is taking a new approach to promoting reading during the summer months.
Instead of making the usual rounds, the Book Mobiles will deliver books to students through the Books 2 Kids program. Throughout June and July, the mobile libraries will visit more than 80 school locations and allow children to choose two new books to take home and to keep as part of their personal library. In addition to individual school events, the Book Mobile will visit all GCPS middle schools, ensuring that students in every cluster have the opportunity to select books for summer reading. All Books 2 Kids events will take place outside in the bus lanes of the host schools and will follow social distancing guidelines.
“The mission of the Book Mobile is still to get books into children’s hands, and this need is even more critical now," said Gwinnett County Public Schools’ Director of Media Services Mary Barbee. "In the current health crisis, we could not safely use our traditional neighborhood checkout model. Instead, Books 2 Kids brings new, popular books to schools and students who come by and pick free books to keep. With this program, we are able to maintain social distancing while giving kids a chance to pick the book they are most likely to read at home.”
The Books 2 Kids program will be held for the Mill Creek High School cluster on June 17 at Jones Middle School and Osborne Middle School. It will be open from 1-5 p.m. at those locations.
