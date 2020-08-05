Jackson Bowen, of Hoschton and current student at the University of Georgia's Terry College of Business program, competed in the Terry professional sales competition in February. Bowen, a senior at UGA, finished runner-up in the competition.
Approximately 80 students competed and each had 20 minutes to learn their product, pitch and sell to experienced corporate professionals.
UGA has been recognized as one of the top universities for professional sales education.
Bowen is a 2016 Jefferson High School graduate. He is majoring in economics with a political science minor and also competes with UGA club wrestling. He expects to graduate in December.
