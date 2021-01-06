A dozen Gwinnett County public schools have been named “Common Sense Schools."
The designation, presented by Common Sense, a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of kids and families, is awarded to schools who have demonstrated a commitment to helping students think critically and use technology responsibly to learn, create and participate. The following Mill Creek High School cluster schools have earned the Common Sense designation.
• Harmony Elementary School
• Puckett’s Mill Elementary School
• Osborne Middle School
Kenney Wells, the principal at Osborne Middle, says being a good digital citizen is more important now than ever before.
“Osborne Middle has dedicated this school year to educating our community about our digital footprint, protecting ourselves online, and what it means to be a good digital citizen,” Wells said. “Recently in our science classes, students participated in a digital citizenship lesson on Digital Relationships and Communication and our Digital Citizenship page has relevant and current information to help students navigate their cyberworld.”
Gwinnett County Public Schools (GCPS) emphasizes the importance of digital citizenship with students deepening their knowledge of the components of what makes a good digital citizen through lessons in the media center and in their classrooms.
GCPS is partnering with Common Sense to reach students, using BrainPop videos and Nearpod lessons, approved by the county, local schools are helping students delve deeper into the topic of digital citizenship and helping them develop the habits of a responsible digital citizen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.