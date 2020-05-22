The Georgia Department of Education recently recognized graduating seniors from schools across Georgia as 2020 Georgia Scholars, and nine of those scholars are from Hall County Schools. The GaDOE will be mailing Georgia Scholar Diploma Seals to each of these students.
The following students in Braselton area schools in Hall County were among those named:
•Ryan Brownlee, Cherokee Bluff High School
•Alejandro Campo, Flowery Branch High School
•Arsha Moorthy, Flowery Branch High School
Through the Georgia Scholar program, the Georgia Department of Education identifies and honors high school seniors who have achieved "excellence in school and community life." Students eligible for Georgia Scholar recognition are high school seniors who exhibit excellence in all phases of school life, in community activities and in the home.
Georgia Scholars are students who have carried exemplary course loads during their four years of high school; who performed excellently in all courses; who successfully participated in interscholastic events at their schools and in their communities; and who have assumed active roles in extracurricular activities sponsored by their schools. Each Georgia Scholar receives a seal for his or her diploma.
The program is coordinated by GaDOE’s Excellence Recognition office and through local coordinators in each public school system and private schools throughout the state.
