Hall County schools recently announced its 2021 Young Georgia Author Pioneer RESA regional winners.
The following students in Braselton area schools in Hall County were named regional winners:
• Spout Springs Elementary 3rd grader Anthony Allison, for his story, “The Great Robot Incident.”
• Flowery Branch High School junior Skylar Rose Dillon, for her writing, “Falling Starlight.”
Each of these students won the HCSD grade-level district competition and then competed with grade-level winners from the 15 school systems in the Pioneer RESA Region: Banks, Dawson, Fannin, Franklin, Gainesville City, Habersham, Hall, Hart, Lumpkin, Mountain Education Charter High School, Rabun, Stephens, Towns, Union and White counties.
These writers are now entered in the statewide competition. The date for the state judging has not yet been announced, but winners will be announced on the GLAS website (http://galangartssup.weebly.com/young-georgia- authors.html) and the GaDOE website (http://www.gadoe.org/Curriculum-Instruction-and-Assessment/Curriculum- and-Instruction/Pages/English-Language-Arts-Program.aspx).
Student submissions can be short stories, poetry, essays, journals, personal narratives, reports, or other original student writing, and they are judged on the four domains in the Georgia Performance Standards: Ideas, organization, cohesiveness and language. The Young Georgia Authors Writing Competition, sponsored by the Georgia Council of Teachers of English, is open to students in grades kindergarten through 12th.
“Students become authors when they find a way to write what no one else could say," Laurie Ecke, Assistant Director of Innovative and Advanced Programs, said. "Their writing springs from their unique experiences while communicating something universal. We are grateful for the parents and teachers who inspire these young writers and are proud that they so well represent Hall County Schools.”
