Thomas University had a total of 502 students graduate in two separate commencement ceremonies held on its Forbes Campus. In addition to associate, bachelor’s, master’s and education specialist degrees, TU administrators also presented a number of awards.
John Lupica of Braselton received the award for outstanding undergraduate student for the division of social and behavioral sciences at the same time he received his bachelor of science degree in psychology. Lupica graduated with Summa Cum Laude honors.
During his time as a student at Thomas University, Lupica excelled in the classroom and on the sports field. He played soccer at Thomas University for the past four years while making the All-Academic team his final year. He served as head of the psychology club for two years.
In class, Lupica’s professors said he was always well-prepared for any assignments, actively participated in the group discussions and suggested very insightful and thorough perspectives. Lupica plans to further his education by earning a master’s degree in psychology.
