Students at Carrington Academy in Braselton have been buzzing with excitement for Earth Day.
On April 22, students celebrated Earth Day and helped take care of the planet by releasing 3,000 ladybugs throughout the schoolyard and back into the environment on plants, flowers and trees. Students were dressed for the occasion in the likeness of ladybugs, wearing red and black clothing.
Leading up to Earth Day, students learned that ladybugs serve as a natural pesticide by feeding on insects that could otherwise harm the health of gardens, trees and shrubs.
