Students at Carrington Academy in Braselton recently donated more than 100 food items to the Georgia Mountain Food Bank.
Throughout November, students hosted a food drive to help stock the organization’s shelves and provide meals to local families in need. At the end of the collection, students organized and prepared the donations for the organization to pick up. Through this initiative, students learned the importance of spreading kindness and helping others in their community, school leaders said.
Georgia Mountain Food Bank’s mission is to address hunger, health and quality of life by serving those in need throughout North Georgia.
