The Braselton Woman’s Club is offering two $1,000 Peggy Braselton Memorial “Cookie Scholarships” to worthy individuals. Scholarships are open to senior at Jackson County High School Students and Empower College and Career.
Applicants will be judged on their commitment to further their education, school and community activities and future goals. All categories must be answered.
