Wichita State University has announced the names of more than 3500 students who were on the WSU dean's honor roll for fall 2022.
Jessica M. Breidenstein, of Hoschton, was among those named to the list.
To be included on the dean's honor roll, a student must be enrolled full time (at least 12 credit hours) and earn at least a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.
