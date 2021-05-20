The Hall County School District recently announced that Ryan Brownlee from Cherokee Bluff High School (2020) received the 2021 Foothills AHEC Intensive Program Scholarship. Brownlee participated in the Brenau University Medical Scholars program while enrolled in high school.
"Many thanks to Foothills Area Health Education Center Inc. and Brenau University for supporting our Hall County students," HCSD leaders said.
