Dori Butler, of Braselton, earned a Juris Doctor (J.D.) degree from Georgia State University's College of Law at the conclusion of the spring 2023 semester.
The university conferred degrees to more than 190 students during the College of Law's hooding ceremony on May 12 at the Georgia State University Convocation Center in downtown Atlanta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.