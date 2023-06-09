Adelynn Butler, of Hoschton, was named to the University of Mississippi's spring 2023 honor roll lists.
Butler, majoring in allied health studies, was named to the dean's honor roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.50-3.74.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.