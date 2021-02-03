As part of National School Counseling Week, Gwinnett County Public Schools is highlighting the role school counselors play in the academic success and overall well-being of all Gwinnett school children.
In a streamed awards program on Feb. 2, the school district named its top counseling award winners for 2021.
Lauren Butler of Ivy Creek Elementary School, was named the 2021 Gwinnett County Elementary School Counselor of the Year. Ivy Creek is a Mill Creek High School cluster school and is located in Buford.
"Butler exudes passion for school counseling, working tirelessly to help students who attend school in person and those who attend digitally," district leaders said.
Her fellow counselor, Laura Spencer, describes Butler as a calming leader who believes that kindness matters. Butler was a driving force behind her school’s celebration of Kindness Day in which students learned about kindness and were challenged to put their kindness into action. In addition to spreading kindness, students explored and shared their families’ cultural histories. The result was a wall display that celebrated the school’s students.
“Many students attend school regularly to see Mrs. Butler," Spencer said in recommending Butler for the award. "She is the kind face and warm person who greets them each morning and she ensures that students feel valued, special, and loved. Starting their day with her warm spirit is exactly what they need.”
In her application, Butler described the work of counselors during the pandemic.
“As challenging as digital learning is at certain times, it also has allowed different connections with students, parents and teachers," she said.
During this time, she set up an eCLASS page with resources for parents and students, recorded engaging lessons based on mindsets and behaviors, held individual sessions digitally for parents and students, and continued to educate herself about the long-term effects the pandemic will have on members of her school community.
